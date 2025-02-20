Is LeBron James playing tonight against Blazers? Latest on Lakers All-Star's availability (Feb. 20)

The Lakers are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday in the second game of their back-to-back. LeBron James is expected to sit out after playing in Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

James has been managing discomfort in his left leg for some time and his availability for the Hornets game was initially uncertain. However, he was later upgraded to "available" just moments before tip-off.

Earlier, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Lakers aimed to have their superstar play in at least one of the two games in this back-to-back set.

"I'm told that LeBron James will be re-evaluated later today and there's optimism that he can be able to play in at least one of the next two games," Charania said on Tuesday.

LeBron James logged heavy minutes in the Lakers’ 100-97 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The four-time NBA champion had two chances to force overtime but missed both of his 3-point attempts in the final moments.

James finished the game with 26 points on 10 of 22 shooting, including 4 of 11 from beyond the arc. He also contributed seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Given his lingering left foot discomfort and the significant workload from the previous night, both the Lakers' medical staff and James himself are likely to take a cautious approach. While there has been no official word on his status for Thursday’s game against the Blazers, considering the circumstances, the 40-year-old is expected to sit out.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip of at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

Spectrum SportsNet LA (local), KATU (local) and KUNP (local) will broadcast the game live while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

