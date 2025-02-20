Former Bulls guard bluntly downplays LeBron James' offensive arsenal, ranks him below Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant 

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is broadly viewed as one of the NBA's most versatile players of all time. However, according to ex-15-year NBA veteran Kendall Gill, James' offensive repertoire pales in comparison to Chicago Bulls and Lakers legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's.

Ad

James has furthered his NBA GOAT case in recent seasons by racking up accolades, including becoming the league's all-time leading scorer (41,641 points and counting). Most view the four-time MVP as a top-two player ever, citing his sustained elite play over his illustrious 22-year career.

However, others prefer Jordan and Bryant's offensive playstyles, characterized by their tough shot-making abilities and killer mindsets. Conversely, James is known for his well-rounded production and physically dominant approach to the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gill is the latest to make Jordan and Bryant's case for being superior to James. The former Bulls shooting guard went viral on X/Twitter on Tuesday for asserting that James' offense is too predictable for him to be considered the GOAT.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I could tell you what LeBron is going to do. LeBron is gonna go right, and when he goes right, he's going all the way to the basket," Gill said during a podcast appearance. "When he goes left, he's gonna pull up for a jump shot most of the time."

Ad

The 1999 NBA steals leader added that Jordan and Bryant were far tougher to anticipate due to their advanced offensive arsenals.

"I can't tell you what Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant are going to do because they're too skillful, they have too many tools in their bag, they're both great in the post, they're both great in the midrange and they can both knock down a 3-point shot," Gill said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gill, who played from 1990 to 2005, cited his head-to-head experience against each player as a basis for his argument. However, he only suited up in three contests against James, all during the superstar's rookie season (2003-04).

Kendall Gill says league executives agree that LeBron James isn't the NBA's GOAT over Michael Jordan

Kendall Gill's criticism of LeBron James' offensive techniques came a few days after he claimed league executives agree the four-time NBA champion isn't the GOAT.

Ad

According to Gill, every executive he has questioned at the Bulls' arena has given the edge to Michael Jordan, furthering his belief in his stance.

"Every time a team comes in here to United Center ... I go downstairs and I ask each executive, 'In their prime, who would you take in the draft, Michael Jordan or LeBron James?' Not one said that they would take LeBron James over Michael Jordan," Gill said on the "2 RAW 4 TV" podcast. "That's how you know. The guys in the business know."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nevertheless, James still has his fair share of supporters who favor his longevity over Jordan's 15-year run. So, the GOAT debate will likely rage on for years to come.

Also Read: "This is beyond 80's Showtime Lakers": Skip Bayless wonderstruck by LeBron James & Luka Doncic's chemistry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback