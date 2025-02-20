"This is beyond 80's Showtime Lakers": Skip Bayless wonderstruck by LeBron James & Luka Doncic's chemistry

NBA analyst Skip Bayless is awestruck by the new-look LA Lakers team with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. On Tuesday, Bayless spoke highly of what the organization has become after Doncic played his first two games.

Bayless compared the current team to the Showtime Lakers, a team iconic for their high-octane offense during the 1980s.

"Only one thing has come clear to me so far," Bayless said (0:28). "This team has become, by far, the best show in the NBA. Can't miss TV every time they play and I will not miss a dribble.

According to the analyst, the reason why the team has become exciting is because of Doncic and James. Bayless praised the two All-Stars for being geniuses with the basketball, especially when it comes to facilitating.

"Seriously, this is beyond the 80s Showtime Lakers that I love and covered. This (team) now has two Magics, as in two Magic Johnsons."

The former Fox Sports employee also gave credit to guard Austin Reaves. He believes that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is also an elite passer and is the third-best playmaker on the team. Bayless called the trio of James, Doncic and Reaves make up to two-and-a-half Magic Johnsons.

However, he still thinks the Purple & Gold team needs more to push them to contend for the Larry O'Brien trophy this season. But with two elite playmakers on the team, Bayless is looking forward to what will become of the team.

Doncic's family has taken notice of the work ethic of Lakers star LeBron James

James has an all-time great work ethic, which has kept him going for 22 seasons in the NBA. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Doncic's family has noticed his dedication.

Amick reported that James followed his usual routine when Doncic became a part of the team. At that time, the four-time champion and his group were set to face the Golden State Warriors. The father of the Slovenian sensation, Sasa Doncic, noticed how the star forward did his routine four hours before the tipoff.

"According to people who saw the scene unfold on Thursday night, Dončić’s attending family, including his father, Sasa, took notice of the dedication on display as they sat near the court. There was a sense of respect and amazement, the people said, with Sasa repeatedly turning around to watch James’ remarkable regimen,'" Amick wrote.

In that game, James led the team to a 120-112 win over the Warriors with 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block.

