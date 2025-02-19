Where does LA Lakers' small-ball lineup stand among NBA's best center-less lineups of all-time?

The LA Lakers shocked the basketball world when they traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2. In the deal, 2024 scoring leader Luka Doncic moved to LA, becoming the first time in NBA history that two reigning All-NBA Team players were traded for each other midseason.

The Lakers' center position took a significant hit with the loss of Davis. In their search for a replacement, they set their sights on several targets before ultimately agreeing to a deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

However, the deal took a surprising turn when Williams' physical examination revealed "multiple issues." The team failed him on it and the trade was rescinded.

With LA thin at the center position and Alex Len coming in as a free agent, the Lakers might have to embrace a new era of small-ball hooping.

Where does their lineup stack up against the NBA's best center-less teams of all time?

LA Lakers' small-ball lineup could be among NBA's best center-less lineups of all-time

The Lakers' decision to trade Anthony Davis, who averaged 26.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game as a center, was a huge risk. However, with Luka Doncic and LeBron James leading the charge, alongside Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, they are well-positioned to thrive in a small-ball system.

This is what LA's potential lineup without a center could look like: Luka Doncic (point guard), Austin Reaves or Gabe Vincent (shooting guard), LeBron James (small forward), Rui Hachimura or Dorian Finney-Smith (power forward) and Maxi Kleber or Dalton Knecht ("small-ball" center).

Historically, teams that have thrived in the small-ball system have done so with a combination of speed, shooting and defensive versatility.

Let's take a look at the teams that have employed the system to great effect.

#1. Golden State Warriors "Death Lineup" of the mid-2010s

This iconic lineup included Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Coined the "Death Lineup" by fans and the media, they dominated opponents en route to back-to-back championships.

Golden State Warriors "Death Lineup" of the mid-2010s - Source: Imagn

The lineup was first introduced during the 2014-15 season by Steve Kerr. He replaced traditional center Andrew Bogut with Green. The move paid off as the Dubs went on to win the title that season.

Each player brought their unique skillset to the table. Curry and Thompson's 3-point shooting earned them the name, "Splash Brothers." Iguodala was a versatile defender who could guard multiple positions, while Durant was a dominant scorer and Green was the defensive anchor.

The lineup helped the Warriors achieve a record-breaking 73 wins in the 2015-16 season as well as the 2015 title, their first in 40 years. A feat that was repeated in 2017 as they won their second title in three years, dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

#2. The 2012-13 Miami Heat

LeBron James knows what it takes to play without a traditional center as he did so with the Miami Heat in the 2012-13 season. The Heat's center-less lineup that season was a groundbreaking experiment that paid off.

The 2012-13 Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Erik Spoelstra took an unconventional approach when he opted for the Heat to go small. Led by the famed Miami Heat "Big Three" of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they created matchup problems for opposing teams as they spread the floor, created space and exploited defensive weakness.

James thrived in this system as he averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He also went on to win his fourth MVP award as Miami won its second consecutive NBA title, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA finals.

#3. 2019-20 Houston Rockets

2019-20 Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

Another notable team that experimented without a center was the 2019-20 Houston Rockets. This move by Mike D'Antoni generated significant attention and debate as he opted for P.J. Tucker, a small forward, at the No. 5 spot.

With this move, the Rockets were able to push the ball up the court quickly. In the absence of a center, it allowed them to spread the floor effectively, with their guards given enough space to operate and shoot.

While the team was a force offensively, thanks to the dynamic duo of James Harden (34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game) and Russell Westbrook (27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game), their defensive limitations were noticeable as they struggled to protect the paint and rebound against bigger teams.

So where could the Lakers rank in this list by the end of the season? Let us know what you think in the comment section.

