  Is LeBron James playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability amid injury woes (Feb. 19)

Is LeBron James playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability amid injury woes (Feb. 19)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 19, 2025 14:30 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
Is LeBron James playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability amid injury woes (Feb. 19). (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James is doubtful to play in the Lakers' interconference matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. He is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to left foot soreness. The veteran forward also sat out the All-Star Game while managing lingering discomfort in his left foot and ankle.

Ahead of the All-Star break, the four-time NBA champion addressed reporters, emphasizing the importance of managing his injury with the bigger picture in mind.

"I was hoping it would feel a lot better this morning, but it was not where I wanted it to be," James said. "With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what's coming on."
LeBron has been managing discomfort in his left foot since the start of the season. While the injury has caused him to miss a few games, he continues to navigate it carefully, striving to stay as available as possible for his team while prioritizing his long-term health.

Shams Charania on LeBron James' availability

NBA insider Shams Charania shared an update on LeBron James' injury on Tuesday, reporting that the Lakers superstar could sit out one of the team’s next two games. The Lakers are set for back-to-back matchups, first against the Charlotte Hornets, followed by a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I'm told that LeBron James will be re-evaluated later today and there's optimism that he can be able to play in at least one of the next two games," Charania said.

With 30 games remaining before the playoffs, the Purple and Gold are hoping their superstar can stay available for the majority of them as they push to climb the standings. JJ Redick’s squad currently sits fifth in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record.

