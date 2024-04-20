Is LeBron James playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on All-time scoring leader's status for Game 1 (April 20)

LeBron James is probable to play Saturday's Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs first round between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. James is likely to play, though. The 39-year-old, who played a Lakers' career-high 71 games this season (73, including NBA Cup finals and play-in tournament), revealed hours before the showdown against Denver that he's in much better condition than last year.

James has managed his injury issues and health better this year, sitting out games when necessary. That has helped him be ready for the NBA playoffs. His health not being 100% for last season's playoffs derailed LA's hopes of beating Denver in the conference finals.

The Lakers will hope that a fresher and healthier LeBron James can flip the script around for them in this battle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the LA Lakers' injury report, citing left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. The injury has helped him back in most of his 11 absences this season. James has dealt with the issue since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact injury that will likely bother him for the rest of the postseason.

Expand Tweet

However, with no back-to-backs and adequate rest between the Lakers' last game and Saturday's Game 1, James will likely have the luxury to give his everything against Denver and beyond if LA advances.

LeBron James stats vs. Denver Nuggets

LeBron James has appeared in 43 games against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 26.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 50.0% shooting. He's 20-23 against the Lakers' conference rivals. The four-time MVP played all three games in the Lakers-Nuggets season series, averaging 24.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 7.0 apg.

However, the Lakers went 0-3, extending their losing streak to eight against Denver, including last year's conference finals sweep. James remains key to the Lakers' win. If he turns out to be among the top two players in this series, LA will have a puncher's chance.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets?

ABC will broadcast the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game nationally. Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude Network will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena, the Nuggets' homecourt. The Nuggets are -290 favorites to win Game 1, but the Lakers are favored to cover a +7 spread.

Also read: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for April 20 | 2024 NBA Playoffs, Game 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback