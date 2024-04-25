Is LeBron James playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Lakers star's status for Game 3 (April 25)

LeBron James is probable to play in Thursday's Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. James will likely suit up. He carried the same status for Games 1 and 2 and was available for both. He will remain a game-time decision, though.

The Lakers are down 0-2 in the series, so Game 3 is pivotal. A loss likely seals their fate as first-round exits, but a win offers them a shot at making this a close series. The Lakers have dropped 10 straight to the Nuggets, so there isn't much optimism around their chances of succeeding.

Nevertheless, even in year 21, LeBron James cannot be doubted to flip the script, especially after solid outings in the previous two games.

What happened to LeBron James?

James is on the Lakers' injury report, citing left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. The four-time MVP has dealt with the ailment since Jan. 4, missing eight of his 11 games this season because of that injury. However, James has managed that issue since the All-Star break, allowing him to be in a favorable condition physically for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James Stats vs. Denver Nuggets in 2024 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James has been among the top three players in the 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers. In two games, he has averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists, shooting on 54/55/75 splits. James has a box +/- of -3.5.

He has been the driving force for LA on offense. The Lakers have looked clueless without him taking over, which has hindered the team's play in his off minutes. James has struggled in the clutch as he is fatigued with the responsibility he has to shoulder early in the game.

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves must initiate the offense efficiently. It will be critical in keeping James fresh down the stretch.

LeBron James is favored to score over 25.5 points, grab over 7.5 rebounds and dish under 9.5 assists.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers Game 3?

TNT and TruTV have the broadcast rights to Thursday's Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers. Spectrum SportsNet (LA) and Altitude (Denver) will provide local TV coverage. The contest will also be available online for fans outside the US via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET.

