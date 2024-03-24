Is LeBron James playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on NBA's all-time leading scorer's status (March 24)

LeBron James is expected to play on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers despite being questionable as per the LA Lakers' injury report. James has carried the same status in majority of the games this season. His absences have been announced well in advance. James enters this contest after appearing in 61 of the Lakers' 70 games.

It's his healthiest year since the Lakers' 2019-20 championship season. James has averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists, shooting on 53/40/75 splits. James and Anthony Davis have done an excellent job of keeping the team afloat amid the role players' injury struggles this season.

The Lakers are 38-32, with 12 games left, still in contention for a top-six finish. LA is four games behind the sixth-placed 42-29 Phoenix Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the Lakers' injury report due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. He's been dealing with it since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact ailment that will likely bug the Lakers star until his last game of the year. The recovery process requires rest, but James won’t get much of it with the seedings on the line.

LeBron James stats vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James has played 64 games against the Indiana Pacers, averaging 27.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He's 40-24 against the Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

James and the Lakers last faced the Pacers during the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals, which LA won 123-109. James tallied 24 points, 11 rebounds and two steals on 10 of 21 shooting.

That game didn't count as a regular season matchup, but it held great significance with $500,000 and the first-ever NBA Cup on the line. The game had tremendous playoff vibes. That could be the case on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers and Lakers are both contending for a top-six finish in their respective conference, and every game is a must-win for them to attain their goal.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers?

NBA TV will broadcast the Indiana Pacers vs. LA Lakers game, while Bally Sports Indiana and Spectrum SportsNet will televise the contest locally. Fans outside local regions and the US can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET (8:30 PM PT).

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Tyrese Haliburton will be among the marquee stars in action.

Also read: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024