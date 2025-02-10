Is LeBron James playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (Feb. 10)

LeBron James' availability for the LA Lakers' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday remains uncertain. The veteran forward is listed as "questionable" on the injury report due to left ankle soreness, the same issue that sidelined him for the Lakers’ previous game against the Indiana Pacers.

LeBron last took the court in the Lakers’ statement win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The four-time MVP played 38 minutes, becoming only the second player in NBA history to score 40 points after turning 40 years old.

The 21-time All-Star delivered a dominant performance, finishing with 42 points on 14 of 25 shooting, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc. He also contributed 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block.

Despite being in his 21st season, LeBron has remained highly durable, missing just four of the Lakers' 50 games this season while appearing in 46 games.

LeBron James stats vs. Utah Jazz

LeBron James has faced the Utah Jazz 42 times in the regular season throughout his career. He averages of 28.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.

This season, LeBron has squared off against the Jazz twice, delivering a double-double in both matchups. In their first meeting, he recorded 26 points and 12 assists, followed by a stellar 27-point, 14-assist performance in the second encounter.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz?

The LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game is scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Jazz game will be televised live on ESPN, SportsNet LA (local) and KJZZ (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Hoops fans can also stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

