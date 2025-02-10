"The GOAT" - LeBron James honors Hubie Brown as 2x COTY wraps up his NBA broadcast career

LA Lakers forward LeBron James gave a tribute to Hubie Brown, a broadcasting legend who is calling it quits after a long career. Brown called his final NBA game on Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers faced off. He was joined by Mike Breen in the broadcast booth.

The longtime broadcaster was showered with tributes from various people and organizations all over the NBA. Among these tributes came one from James which he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

James kept his message short and filled with emojis.

"HUBIE BROWN THE (GOAT)!!!!!!!" James posted with the GOAT part being indicated with an emoji.

The goat emoji was followed by a series of celebratory "raising hands" emojis and was punctuated with a salute.

Hubie Brown first called a game as a broadcaster in 1981 and went on to be an analyst for CBS and TNT in the late-'80s and '90s. Aside from being a commentator, though, Brown was also a coach and in fact, did his first stint calling a game while he was still actively coaching.

He started his coaching career as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks under Larry Costello for the 1972-73 season. He won a championship as head coach of the ABA team Kentucky Colonels.

Brown's first head coaching gig in the NBA was with the Atlanta Hawks in 1976-77 and won his first Coach of the Year Award in 1978. He won it again in 2003-04 after leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 50-win season.

After his departure in 2004, he returned to broadcasting with ABC and covered the 2005 and 2006 NBA Finals as lead analyst.

Brown was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, and LeBron James is sure to join him there someday.

Aside from LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers lined up for Hubie Brown's sendoff

While LeBron James was able to honor Hubie Brown on X, the Bucks and 76ers players at the Fiserv Forum were able to do it in person.

Before the game, players from both teams came up to the former coach and longtime broadcaster. Everyone came by to shake his hand and have a brief conversation with him.

After the game, Brown was presented with the game ball by the game's officiating crew.

The Bucks came away victorious in Brown's final broadcast 135-127. Damian Lillard put together a fantastic performance, registering 43 points to lead Milwaukee.

