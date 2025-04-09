Is LeBron James playing tonight against Mavericks? Latest on Lakers forward's availability for second game of back-to-back (Apr. 9)

LeBron James is doubtful for the LA Lakers' regular season clash against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Lakers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, following their 136-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, a game in which LeBron logged significant minutes.

Ad

The veteran forward is expected to remain questionable heading into the matchup and will likely go through his pregame routine before making a decision on whether to play or rest. While LeBron has regularly suited up in back-to-back sets this season, the Lakers’ urgent need for a win could influence his availability against Dallas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, much of the spotlight will be on Luka Doncic, who returns to the American Airlines Center to face his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade. On Tuesday, LeBron drew parallels between Doncic’s homecoming and his own return to Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat, underscoring the emotional weight of the moment.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"His situation's gonna be different than mine," LeBron said. "I think he'll get a stand ovation and people will clap and cheer and he'll hear his name a lot. That's what I'm expecting. My situation was different, he had no choice in the matter of what happened in his situation. I did, so it was different for me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Talking about LeBron James, the 21-time All-Star played 35 minutes against the Thunder on Tuesday. He finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8 of 19 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James has played 45 against the Dallas Mavericks in his career and holds an incredible record. He averages 27.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.4 steals against the Western Conference franchise.

The four-time league MVP has played twice against the Mavericks this season and averages 22.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. In his previous outing against Dallas, LeBron finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More