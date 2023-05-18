Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Lakers star ahead of matchup (18th May 2023)

Ahead of Game 2 tonight, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have another opportunity to steal a pivotal road game against the Denver Nuggets. They head back to Los Angeles for games 3 and 4.

LeBron James is listed as probable with a right foot soreness. He is still expected to suit up. James put up 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Game 1. He shot 9 of 16 from field, including 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Down one game already to an elite team such as the Nuggets, the last thing the Lakers want is a two-game hole heading back to LA. They are going to need to apply some adjustments in the team's rotation and defensive assignments. Both were evident in the fourth quarter as the Lakers found a winning formula when they were making a comeback down 20 points.

In that fourth-quarter comeback, which eventually fell short, the Lakers held Nikola Jokic to just three points on 0-for-2 shooting and even forced himto commit two turnovers. The Nuggets also started switching and providing help defense on LeBron James, leaving Austin Reaves open for timely 3-pointers.

Even with the needed adjustments, the Lakers are going to need more from their role players in D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV. The trio combined for 20 points and that's not going to cut it against a deep team like the Denver Nuggets. The home team had six players in double figures as they were able to carve their way against the Lakers' defense.

The Nuggets also got the better of the Lakers when it came to crashing the boards. Denver had 47 rebounds to the Lakers' 30, including 15 huge offensive rebounds for the home team, while the road team only had five.

LeBron James on the 132-126 Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets

LeBron James' 26 points and 12 rebounds outing got some support from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves' production. Davis had 40 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Reaves had 23 points and eight assists.

But the trio's performances were not enough as the Nuggets showcased overwhelming firepower as the No. 1 offense in the postseason. Denver has an offensive rating of 120.1 with a pace of 96.37.

Following the disappointing loss, LeBron James spoke to the media about the mindset heading into a crucial Game 2.

“They’re up 1-0 and we have to come back with desperation going into Game 2,” James said. “We’ll be better. We know we didn’t play up to our capabilities in the first half. But you know we’ll be better in Game 2, that’s for sure.”

