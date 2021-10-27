Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder? | 2021-22 NBA season

LeBron James fell to the floor grimacing in pain during the LA Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies and LakerNation held their breath. The sighting was all-too-familiar with the Grizzlies' Desmond rolling over James' ankle similar to last season when Hawks' Solomon Hill did the same. LeBron James admitted experiencing deja vu at the time and thought, "Not Again." ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on James' words after the game,

"The first thing I was thinking to myself was, 'Not again,'...Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there's nothing you can do about it and I couldn't get my leg out of there in time."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Scary moment for LeBron James and the entire Lakers Nation.Glad he's fine! 💯 Scary moment for LeBron James and the entire Lakers Nation.Glad he's fine! 💯 https://t.co/EGS9hWMYV3

After that incident, James got up from the floor, bounced on his feet and then played the entire game till the end of regulation. In his own words, he just wanted to make sure that the situation wasn't getting worse.

However, LeBron James' ankle condition appears to have gotten worse since then. In the heat of battle, while the adrenaline is pumping, the 36-year-old must not have felt much pain. For the LA Lakers' next game against the San Antonio Spurs, James was initially sure that he would play but then his status was reported as 'probable'. The LA Lakers then downgraded his status from 'probable' to 'questionable' before the game and he was eventually ruled out altogether.

The LA Lakers now face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and fans from all over the world want to know LeBron James' status.

What is LeBron James' status for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

LeBron James on the bench coaches Anthony Davis in the LA Lakers' win over San Antonio

LeBron James is considered questionable for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder so far. The LA Lakers haven't submitted an official report yet, but given his condition, he is expected to lace up tonight. He spoke about his recovery and treatment ahead of the game in San Antonio, saying,

"It’s a little sore right now...And obviously, I think it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow when I wake up. Obviously, I’m an around-the-clock guy when it comes to treatment so, hopefully, I’ll be ready to go on Tuesday"

LeBron James didn't play in San Antonio, but coach Frank Vogel was likely just exercising caution and resting his talisman on the front-end of a back-to-back schedule. The LA Lakers take on the Thunder tonight after playing in Texas last night, so resting James was probably the best idea.

When will LeBron James return?

LeBron James avoided serious injury and his current condition looks great. He mentioned that he will get "around the clock" treatment on his ankle. James received an extra day of rest so he will likely play at Oklahoma City tonight. The LA Lakers are expected to rest Anthony Davis on the backend of back-to-back games while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook share the court.

With the off chance that LeBron James sits this game out as well because of the lingering ankle issue, we predict he will play in the LA Lakers' next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is at home in Staples Center and it gives James another two days of resting and healing time.

