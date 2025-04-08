Is LeBron James playing tonight against Thunder? Latest on Lakers superstar's status (April 8)

LeBron James is in doubt for the LA Lakers' pivotal regular season matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The veteran forward is listed as "questionable" due to a lingering left groin strain. With the Lakers scheduled to play on back-to-back nights, first against OKC and then the Dallas Mavericks, it remains uncertain whether LeBron will take the court on Tuesday.

Following the Lakers' dominant win over the Thunder on Sunday, LeBron was asked about his availability for the upcoming back-to-back games. The four-time NBA champion kept his plans under wraps, declining to confirm whether he’ll play. His status is expected to be a game-time decision, leaving fans and the team waiting until just before tip-off for clarity.

"We got that dub out the way, now I'm going to go shoot ‘Mind the Game’ with Steve Nash. So, let’s get there when we get there," LeBron told reporters on Sunday.

LeBron James logged 34 minutes in Sunday’s matchup against the Thunder, turning in a strong all-around performance. He posted 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal while shooting an efficient 9 of 16 from the field, including a perfect 1 of 1 from 3-point range.

With just four games left in the regular season, the Lakers need to secure at least two more wins to lock in the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. As a result, the team is expected to carefully manage LeBron’s workload down the stretch to ensure he remains fresh and fully ready for the playoffs.

How to watch LeBron James in action during Lakers vs. Thunder game?

Fans can watch LeBron James in action against the Thunder on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSOK (local). For those looking to live stream the game, it will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Meanwhile, the Lakers vs. Thunder game will take place on Tuesday, April 8, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

