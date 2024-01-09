Is LeBron James playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on LA Lakers star's status (Jan. 9)

LeBron James is listed as questionable on the LA Lakers injury report for Tuesday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. James is suffering from a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, something that has made the four-time champ a regular in LA’s injury report this season.

The Lakers’ injury concerns don’t end with James. Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. Rui Hachimura is doubtful with a calf injury. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee.

If James is unfit to play after Tuesday morning’s shootaround, LA will have the tough task of containing a Toronto side that seemed unstoppable against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Raptors won 133-118, piling misery on an already struggling Golden State squad.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

The exact origin of LeBron James’ injury is unknown. However, the LA Lakers have placed James on the injury report for most of the season. James has continued to play through the niggles. And he is expected to suit up Tuesday as well.

Despite featuring more regularly on the injury report than he has ever before, James has not allowed the injuries to affect his game. In 34 games this season, the four-time MVP averages 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 52.7% shooting, including 39.7% from beyond the arc. James is converting 74.0% of his free-throw attempts as well.

When will LeBron James return?

Given the nature of James’ injury and his continued presence in LA’s injury reports, he could return as early as the Toronto Raptors matchup tonight. If you have him on your fantasy team, it is recommended to follow up on his availability before the game starts.

LeBron James’ monstrous dunk over Paul George highlights Lakers’ win over Clippers

There wasn’t much for Lakers fans to celebrate before a 106-103 win over the LA Clippers on Sunday. The Lakers had lost 127-113 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and a frustrated LeBron James let his emotions known.

“We just suck right now,” he said after dropping 32 points in the Grizzlies game.

“That was just two games, though,” James said, referencing the In-Season Tournament win. “That was a small sample. Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas, keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business. … But that was really just two games.”

James probably let some of that frustration out with a monstrous dunk over Paul George on Sunday. The dunk came shortly after halftime, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers never trailed in the final quarter and won the game after Norman Powell’s 3-point attempt to tie the game rattled in and out at the final buzzer. James spoke about his emotions when he saw Powell take the shot:

“Overtime. It looked like it was good for sure. Right on line. ... We've got to continue to get better. Try to use this to catapult (us to play) a little bit better. Better play from us, but it still don't take away from the fact of how we've been playing like the last 11, 12 games."

Also read: LeBron James NBA trade ideas: 5 teams who could engage LA Lakers on a deal