Is LeBron James playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on Lakers star's status after injury knock in last game (Feb. 12)

LeBron James is "probable" to play Wednesday's rematch between the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz. There were concerns around the four-time MVP playing this game as he picked up an injury in the third quarter of Monday's matchup between the teams at the Crypto.com Arena.

James collided with Jazz center Walker Kessler in an attempt to take charge. However, he didn't get the whistle. He walked off the floor shortly and headed to the locker room with his trainer, clutching at his abdomen area. James also stretched his mid-lower body area in the tunnel. He didn't return to the game but was on the bench.

James avoided the post-game interviews, sparking more speculation about the severity of the injury. However, a probable status suggests the injury was a momentary knock and nothing more than that.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James remains likely to suit up again, as coach JJ Redick mentioned in his post-game availability on Monday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James stats vs. Utah Jazz

LeBron James has averaged 28.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 43 games against the Utah Jazz, shooting 51.4%, including 33.0% from deep. He boasts a 29-14 record against the Western Conference franchise.

James had one of his most efficient outings in Monday's clash against Utah. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on 10 of 17 shots, including 3 of 7 from deep in 29 minutes.

LA won the game 132-113, leading by 34 points at one stage. James didn't play in the fourth quarter. The Lakers were up 20+ for most of the game, even before James' exit.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game

Spectrum SportsNet and KJZZ will cover the LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game in local areas. Fans without cable TV access can catch the game live on NBA League Pass from 9:00 p.m. ET onwards.

The Lakers enter this clash as the overwhelming favorites behind a six-game winning streak and a 32-19 season record. Meanwhile, the Jazz are reeling with only 12 wins and 40 losses. They are on a three-game losing streak.

Also read: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Utah Jazz?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback