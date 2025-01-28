Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Lakers superstar's status for second game of back-to-back explored (Jan. 28)

The Lakers are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back. LeBron James' status for the interconference matchup remains uncertain, with an official update expected closer to tip-off. The four-time NBA champion played in the Lakers' 112-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

When asked about his availability for the Sixers game following Monday’s contest, LeBron declined to provide a definitive answer. The four-time league MVP hinted that his participation would depend on how he feels on game day.

"Let me get through today first," LeBron said when quizzed about playing on the back end of a back-to-back.

The veteran forward logged significant minutes against the Hornets, especially as the game became challenging in the final moments. Despite the pressure, the 21-time All-Star stepped up and played a crucial role in guiding the team to victory.

LeBron concluded the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, shooting 9 of 17 from the field, including an inefficient 1 of 8 from beyond the arc, in 36 minutes.

LeBron James stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has faced the Philadelphia 76ers numerous times throughout his illustrious career, boasting an impressive track record against the Eastern Conference franchise. In 57 games, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has averaged 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

In his most recent matchup against Philadelphia, LeBron delivered a vintage performance, recording a triple-double. He finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks while shooting an efficient 9 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Lakers vs. Sixers?

The LA Lakers will matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on TNT, Spectrum SportsNet (local) and MAX (local). For those streaming, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV platform, although regional restrictions may apply.

