Is LeBron James playing tonight against Warriors? Latest on Lakers superstar's status for rivalry game vs. Steph Curry (April 3)

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster showdown on Thursday. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, LeBron is listed as “probable” on the Lakers’ injury report due to a lingering left groin issue.

The four-time NBA champion has frequently appeared on the injury report before games this season, but the pattern has seen him upgraded to “available” prior to tip-off. Known for rising to the occasion against long-time rival Steph Curry, LeBron is expected to suit up unless there’s a last-minute setback.

The veteran forward was last in action during the Lakers’ gritty 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. He contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

LeBron James stats vs. Golden State Warriors

LeBron James’ storied battles with the Golden State Warriors, both in the regular season and playoffs, are well documented. He has faced off against Steph Curry’s squad numerous times, consistently delivering standout performances and his overall record against the Western Conference powerhouse is nothing short of impressive.

In 44 regular season games against the Warriors, the Lakers superstar boasts averages of 28.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. This season alone, LeBron has already faced the Warriors three times, playing a pivotal role in all three Lakers victories with stellar all-around efforts.

How to watch LeBron James in action during Lakers vs. Warriors game?

The LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game will take place on Thursday, April 3, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Warriors game will be telecast live on TNT and truTV while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

