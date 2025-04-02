Former NBA star disputes story of LeBron James dominating Michael Jordan in open practice as a teen

Former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker gave his view on LA Lakers star LeBron James' claim that he was unguardable in a pickup game he played when he was young.

Walker narrated the story of James participating in runs organized by Tim Grover, a former trainer for athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade and Charles Barkley, among others.

Walker made his comments during a March 15 episode of "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle. A fan account posted a clip of his remarks on X on Wednesday.

"He wasn't unguardable," Walker said. "I think what was special, what was different ... about them was Tim Grover, obviously a legendary trainer, was a trainer at that time. So, he would always, if you were a paying client, obviously you got to play first.

"So, when LeBron came in, obviously, he was only 16, 17 years old. ... So, he got to play towards the end of the run. One thing that is true, he was able to hold his own, but you know how it is, them first five or six games where the runs are intense and you're going at it. He wasn't a part of those. He got to play towards the end of the runs when he first came in."

While Walker said that James wasn't unguardable during the runs, he praised the potential of the then-16-year-old prospect.

"But you could see the potential," Walker said. "Obviously, when he was playing, you could see it. But as far as dominating or anything like that, no, that wasn't the case."

Walker spent 12 seasons in the NBA from 1996 to 2008. He was a three-time All-Star and played a key starting role in the 2006 championship run by the Miami Heat, led by Wade and Shaquille O'Neal.

Jordan and James are two players who are always in the conversation for being the greatest of all time. However, the two did not share an NBA court together. Jordan's final season in the NBA was in 2002-03, and James entered the league the following season after being selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA draft.

LeBron James boldly claims dominating Michael Jordan in a practice

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James recounted participating in a pickup game amid practice runs with professional players as a 16-year-old during a Jan. 15 episode of "New Heights" with NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce.

The X account of the podcast posted James' comments on X.

"First of all, MJ, Antoine Walker and the rest of those guys did not let young guys get on the court, at all," James said. "And I was 16 years old. I was a sophomore in high school, and it takes a while to get on the court. But I did. I was on the court with Michael Jordan, Antoine Walker, Penny Hardaway, Ron Artest, Michael Finley. All these guys."

When Kelce asked James who guarded him, James replied:

"Nobody. I was unguardable," James said. "When I finally got out there, I was like, 'I'm busting a**.' I was nervous. I was nervous as hell, being out there with MJ and the rest of those guys. But I was like, 'Oh, I'm about to go crazy.' And I did, I did."

Amid the ongoing conversations about his off-court comments, LeBron James remains focused on the tight Western Conference playoff race. With seven games remaining, the Lakers hold the No. 4 spot with a 46-29 record.

