Is LeBron James playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on 4-time MVP's status as 40k points milestone looms (February 29)

LeBron James is uncertain to play against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. It could be another historic night for the four-time MVP if he plays, as he's only 40 points away from recording 40,000 career points, becoming the first player to do so.

However, LeBron's lingering ankle issues could see him sit the game out. He logged 37 minutes in the Lakers' 116-112 win on the front end of a back-to-back on Wednesday against the LA Clippers, producing a memorable night in the team's 21-point fourth-quarter comeback.

LeBron gave it his all in the final quarter, outscoring the Clippers 19-16. He contributed to 10 of the last 12 plays for the Lakers, tallying five 3-pointers, two 2-pointers and three assists that led to eight points.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. It's an ailment caused by an excessive workload that causes pain in the ankle's outside portion, which reduces with rest and aggravates with added stress. LeBron has seemingly taken precautions with it over the past two weeks.

He rested for the Lakers' trip to Utah before the All-Star game on the second night of a back-to-back and avoided playing against Golden State in the first game after the All-Star break.

LeBron James stats vs. Washington Wizards

LeBron has played 56 games against the Wizards, averaging 27.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He holds a 35-21 win-loss record against the Eastern Conference team.

LeBron last played against the Wizards on Dec. 18, 2022. He had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 119-117 win. LeBron's last 50-point game also came against Washington. It was during the 2021-22 season on Mar. 11, 2022.

LeBron dropped 50 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 18 of 25 shooting. He made six triples and 8 of 8 from the free throw line in a 122-109 win.

The Lakers have generally taken the risk of playing LeBron James in back-to-backs against strong opponents. The nine-win Wizards team, currently on a 12-game skid, doesn't post much of a threat to the Lakers, hoping to jump up the standings.

LA might avoid risking LeBron's ankle injury and sit him out. They are due to play the defending champions, Denver Nuggets, on Saturday, in which they will need LeBron close to 100%.

The Lakers have been embarrassed by the Nuggets since the start of their conference finals last year, and breaking that jinx could be among their top priorities.

