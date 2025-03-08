Is Lonzo Ball playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on Bulls guard's availability (Mar. 8)

Lonzo Ball has been in and out of the lineup for the Chicago Bulls during the course of the present season, and the veteran point guard continues to battle with a sprain in his right wrist.

Ball has played in only 35 of the Bulls' 63 games so far this season, thanks to wrist and lower body injuries that have bothered him since the beginning of the year.

Lonzo Ball has been out with his sprained wrist since Feb. 28, and he has missed the Chicago Bulls' last three games. Heading into Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat, Lonzo Ball is unlikely to suit up for the Bulls. The point guard has been listed as doubtful before the game, according to ESPN.

Ball's absence from the roster is a detriment to the Bulls as they look to improve to 2-0 against the Miami Heat in their season series. Tonight's game could prove crucial down the stretch when determining who gets home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Both the Bulls and the Heat seem to be destined for the play-in tournament, making tonight's game more important.

What would the Bulls miss if Lonzo Ball doesn't play against the Heat?

In their first matchup of the season, the Bulls walked out of the United Center with a 133-124 win over the Miami Heat on Feb. 4. Ball was a key piece for the Bulls in that game, scoring five points and grabbing five boards in 29 minutes.

However, Ball's value came on the defensive end of the floor, where he helped hold Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson below their season averages.

After missing two seasons due to left knee injuries, Lonzo Ball has made a triumphant return to the NBA floor for the Chicago Bulls. In 35 games with the Bulls, Ball has averaged 7.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

He has worked to recapture the level of play that had people calling him one of the most versatile guards in the league.

As the postseason approaches, the Bulls are going to need a healthy Lonzo Ball if they want to play at their best and enter the playoff field. At 25-38, the Bulls are continuing to fend off the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

If Ball comes back at full health, the Bulls could climb in the standings and be a tough out in the playoffs.

