Is Luka Doncic playing today against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update from Mavericks (October 5th)

The Dallas Mavericks are set to go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first preseason game and Luka Doncic just came from his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Slovenia. The game is set to tip off this coming October 5, 12 P.M. Eastern Time at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

According to an injury report by ESPN on September 27, Luka Doncic is reportedly not 100% and is still nursing a thigh injury that he attained during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Nonetheless, Doncic plans to play through the issue during training camp but will be constantly seeing some doctors to check the severity.

While there is a lingering injury with Doncic, he is still committed to play during the pre-season games but do expect the Slovenian star will be on minutes management.

This game will the the first preseason matchup for the Dallas Mavericks and will battle the Timberwolves again on October 7. After that, the Mavs are set to go up against Luka Doncic's former ball club, Real Madrid on October 10 in Spain.

The Detroit Pistons will be the last team that the Mavericks will face before the regular season begins. On opening night, the Mavs will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on October 26. The team's first home game will be on October 27 and will be going up against the Brooklyn Nets.

Luka Doncic wants the Dallas Mavericks to emphasize rebounding

Entering his sixth season in the NBA, Luka Doncic has been trying to do it all. But this time around, the four-time NBA All-Star wants to delegate the rebounding role to his teammates:

“One thing we want to emphasize this year is rebounding. We got to get better on our rebounding," Doncic said during the Mavericks Media Day.

Doncic has a career average of 8.6 rebounds per game. Above that, he also provides scoring, assists and steals for the Dallas Mavericks.

During the off-season, the Mavericks were able to draft Duke Blue Devils Derek Lively II. He will be sharing minutes with Dwight Powell at the center position. Aside from the two, the Mavs have Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes rotating at the four and five positions.