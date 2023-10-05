Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 NBA Preseason: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks open the preseason action in the NBA with a preparation game in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. This is the first of a two-game preparation series between the two franchises, heading into the start of the regular season on Oct. 24.

Both franchises opened their respective training camps a week earlier than the rest of the league, due to their international preparation games.

Dallas will play four preseason games, with three of them overseas. They will play Minnesota twice in Abu Dhabi (Thursday and Saturday) before moving to Spain and Madrid to take on Luka Doncic's former team, Real Madrid (Oct. 10). They will complete their preparation with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 20.

For their part, The Timberwolves will play three preseason games after their two-game preparation series with the Mavericks. They will play the New York Knicks on Oct. 14 and the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19, respectively, both on the road. In between, they will host Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana in their sole preseason game at home (Oct. 17).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 NBA preseason Game details

Date: Thursday

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

This is the first preseason game between two teams that enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations. The Dallas Mavericks can't afford another losing season and want to return to the NBA playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

This should be the minimum target for the Mavs, especially if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving build chemistry offensively. Dallas bolstered its backcourt line with the addition of sharpshooter Seth Curry and defensive specialist Grant Williams, so they should be in a position to challenge for the title.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves kept most of their roster intact and hope to make a step ahead this season after a first-round playoff exit last year.

The chemistry between Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards will be key for their success, but the most important thing here is for Towns to stay healthy, after missing half of last season with a calf injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: where to watch

Basketball fans can watch both preseason games between Dallas and Minnesota on NBA TV. Thursday's game will also be available on the Mavericks' official website, Mavs.com.

What to expect in Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks preseason opener

There are not many things we should expect to see in the NBA preseason opener between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. The reason is that both coaches will look to protect their key players and avoid any injuries.

So, we should expect both teams to open their rotation and use all their active players. Still, there is a good possibility that we will see their superstars get more playing time, since this is an international game and fans in Abu Dhabi will expect to see their favorite players in action.