Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Bulls? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (Mar. 22)

Luka Doncic is expected to suit up for the LA Lakers in their upcoming regular season game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Slovenian point guard is listed as "probable" on the injury report due to a right ankle sprain. Unless there’s a last-minute setback, fans can anticipate Doncic leading the charge for the Purple and Gold.

Ad

The five-time All-Star missed the Lakers' previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which ended in a 118-89 loss on Thursday. However, he played in the team's 120-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In that game against the Nuggets, Doncic played 32 minutes and had an all-around performance. He finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Luka Doncic hasn't played many games against the Chicago Bulls in his career so far. In 11 matchups against the Eastern Conference franchise, the superstar point guard averages 23.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic has already matched up against the Bulls once this season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. In that game, the Slovenian superstar recorded a double-double and helped the Mavericks record a 119-99 blowout victory. He posted a stat line of 27 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and four steals in 32 minutes.

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during Lakers vs. Bulls game?

Hoops fans can watch Luka Doncic in action live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and CHSN for local broadcasts. If you’re looking to stream the game, it will be available through NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app or website, with regional restrictions potentially applying.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, Mar. 22. The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback