Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Clippers? Latest on Lakers new addition's availability (Feb. 4)

Luka Doncic will not make his Lakers debut on Tuesday when the Purple and Gold face their cross-town rivals LA Clippers. The star guard is officially listed as out on the Lakers' injury report as he continues to recover from a left calf injury. Doncic initially suffered the injury while playing for the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day and has not appeared in an NBA game since.

However, there is reason for optimism regarding his return. On Sunday, Doncic’s father, Sasa Doncic, provided an encouraging update on his son's recovery. Speaking to Slovenia's sports network Arena, he revealed that Doncic has already resumed training and described the injury as "basically gone."

"Luka's injury is basically gone," Sasa told Slovenia's sports network, Arena. "He's already training, everything is going as planned and everything is fine"

The five-time All-Star is set to participate in his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Tuesday. During the event, more concrete details regarding Doncic’s expected debut with the team are likely to be revealed.

LA Lakers injury report vs. LA Clippers

While Luka Doncic is officially ruled out for the game against the Clippers, the Lakers have several other key players on the injury report ahead of the high-profile matchup. LeBron James is listed as "probable" due to left foot injury management but is expected to be upgraded to "available" before tip-off.

Dorian Finney-Smith (right shoulder contusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee contusion) are both questionable for Tuesday's game. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) have been ruled out.

Where to watch Lakers vs. Clippers?

The Lakers vs. Clippers game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on TNT and truTV. The live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, Max and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

