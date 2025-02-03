Mark Cuban drops 4-letter reaction to Luka Doncic's blockbuster trade to Lakers

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was reportedly not involved in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Cuban confirmed to WFAA that he had no role in the franchise’s decision to move on from the 25-year-old superstar, who has yet to reach his prime.

Doncic was originally acquired by the Mavericks on draft night in 2018 when Cuban was still the majority owner. Now, seven years later as the Slovenian star departs from the franchise, Cuban was asked for his reaction to the shocking trade.

In response, Cuban kept it brief with a four-letter reply, simply saying "MFFL," as reported by Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. For those unfamiliar with the term, MFFL stands for "Mavericks Fan For Life."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mark Cuban has long been one of Luka Doncic’s biggest supporters. The American businessman has frequently praised the five-time All-Star’s generational talent in public.

Recently, when both Doncic and Kyrie Irving were snubbed from the All-Star game, Cuban didn’t hold back his disappointment. The Mavericks’ minority owner was stunned to see two superstar guards left off the roster.

"Those tv ratings for All Star are gonna be crazy... Lol," Cuban tweeted. "NBA gonna NBA. JUST INSANE Luka and Kai aren't going."

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks ultimately chose to trade Doncic primarily due to his contract situation. He was set to be eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax extension in the upcoming offseason.

Additionally, the front office reinforced its commitment to a defense-first approach, emphasizing that defense wins championships. As a result, GM Nico Harrison determined that acquiring defensive anchor Anthony Davis was a better short-term and long-term move for the Mavericks than retaining the offensively dominant Doncic.

Mark Cuban's fondness for Luka Doncic

Mark Cuban once made a humorous yet revealing statement that showcased his deep admiration for Luka Doncic. In 2020, the Mavericks minority owner jokingly declared that if keeping Doncic in Dallas required it, he would be willing to divorce his wife.

"If I had to choose between my wife & keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce," Cuban said.

Speaking of Doncic, the Slovenian superstar spent seven seasons with the Mavericks, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise. Throughout his tenure, the electrifying point guard provided countless memorable moments for the team and its fans, including leading Dallas to the NBA Finals last season.

Also read: When will Luka Doncic make his Lakers debut? LeBron James' new running mate's potential debut date explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback