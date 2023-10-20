Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (20th October)

After the Dallas Mavericks played Real Madrid, Luka Doncic has not been cleared to play by the team. They are going to host their last preseason game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, October 20 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The match can be seen through the Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports DET networks.

With only one game left for the Dallas Mavericks before preparing for the regular season, Doncic has been ruled out for the preseason finale.

According to the report of Tim McMahon of ESPN, Doncic got injured during the Dallas Mavericks' practice on October 9. As a result, he played only five minutes against his former European ball club Real Madrid.

Coach Jason Kidd mentioned that Doncic will be 'reevaluated later' and expressed optimism about his availability for the Mavericks opening game on October 24 against the San Antonio Spurs. He also said that Doncic has been limited to only using the exercise bike and spot shooting in practices.

Heading to the matchup against the Pistons, Luka Doncic won't see action and is also questionable to play for the Mavs opener.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is a must-see TV basketball duo

With the new NBA season just around the corner, the Dallas Mavericks guard duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic will have their first full year together, and that excited basketball fans including sports analyst Reggie Miller.

The NBA legend said in a conference call with a few NBA reporters that he is most excited to watch how the duo of Irving and Doncic would fare on the court.

"You've got two players[Irving and Doncic] that I want to see on a nightly basis that can give you 50-plus [points] but will be leading off SportsCenters with some type of double-triple-crossover; an unbelievable pass; making someone touch Mother Earth from a crossover; and giving you buckets," said Miller.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game since joining the Dallas Mavericks in a midseason trade. Meanwhile, Doncic had his highest scoring average of 32.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season, along with 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.