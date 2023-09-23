Jason Kidd gives crucial update about Luka Doncic’s thigh injury inflicted during World Cup: “Sometimes in our career we are not 100 percent” 

Luka Doncic is still dealing with the thigh injury that had fans worried toward the end of last season. The Dallas Mavericks superstar forward participated in the FIBA World Cup but was clearly not at his best. Doncic is expected to be ready for the 2023-24 season opener.

During a recent interview on "97.1 The Freak," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Doncic's current injury status and his availability for the new season.

"I think hopefully, as we go forward here, that he will be ready to go," Kidd said. "I presume that sometimes in our career we are not 100 percent, maybe we're 99 or 95 percent. The more games you play, the longer your career, I think you can ask anyone. No one's really 100 percent."

Kidd continued.

"Now, looking at our roster, hopefully, we don't have to play him 40 or more minutes per night," Kidd said. "With the depth that we have, I thought Nico [Harrison] did an incredible job this summer, but I'm excited with Luka and Kyrie Irving, and having Luka ready to go and achieve his goals and that's to win a championship."

During the offseason, Dallas secured the long-term future of superstar guard Kyrie Irving and added Grant Williams, as the franchise looks to give themselves a strong chance to become an NBA champion.

What lies ahead for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

After a busy summer, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be hoping to get off to a strong start. The Western Conference franchise tanked its way out of playoff position last season and will want to bounce back and compete for a championship in 2024.

Dallas has added some veteran experience to their roster while also removing players that didn't fit their style of play, with Christian Wood being a prime example.

The Mavericks also added two highly-ranked draft prospects Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, while bringing former top-ranked rookie Dante Exum back to the NBA to provide backup ball-handling behind Kyrie Irving.

With a good blend of star talent, veteran leadership, and youthful athleticism, the Mavericks will be a difficult prospect for teams throughout the upcoming season. Kyrie Irving will also play a big role, especially if he's looking to prove he's still capable of being one of the best guards in the world.

If Luka Doncic can remain healthy and not aggravate his current thigh injury too much, then the Mavericks will certainly have a memorable season ahead of them.