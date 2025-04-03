Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update on Lakers superstar (Apr. 3)

Luka Doncic is expected to play in the much-anticipated showdown between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The Slovenian superstar was not listed in the team's updated injury report ahead of the matchup. He is cinch to start barring any last-minute setbacks.

Doncic had earlier provided an update about his availability after taking a hard fall when playing the Houston Rockets. The PG was seen holding his elbow in pain and later showed up to the postgame conference with a heavily wrapped ice bandage. He had stated that he was feeling "terrible" but good to go with a laugh. His availability will be vital for LA, who are now sitting third in the West with a 46-29 record.

"Did what we needed to do": Luka Doncic gets candid on Lakers keeping an eye on playoff seeding

Speaking to the reporters after the team's win over the Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic was asked whether the side kept an eye out on the seeding. With the regular season inching to a close, all eyes are now on the top five seeds in the stacked Western Conference.

Doncic minced no words when he emphasized that it was about winning at this point. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha:

“Those are potential playoff matchups, and we did what we need to do."

By beating the Rockets, the Lakers gained a game on the Texas side. It helped their case that the Denver Nuggets lost their back-to-backs against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs. The outcome now sees them sit in third place, and come Thursday, they will face a stern Warriors outfit that's won three games on the bounce.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers have been considered bonafide title contenders after his trade to LA. Only time will tell if he can win his first ring with LeBron James and Co.

