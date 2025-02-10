Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Lakers point guard's highly-anticipated debut (Feb. 10)

Luka Doncic is officially listed as "questionable" on the Lakers' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. The Slovenian star has been recovering from a left calf strain for over a month, but his rehabilitation has progressed smoothly without any setbacks. Despite his status, there is a strong chance Doncic will make his much-anticipated Lakers debut against the Jazz.

The former Mavericks guard recently took part in a full 5-on-5 practice with the Lakers and emerged without any complications. Barring any last-minute setbacks before tip-off, fans can expect to see Doncic suit up for the Purple and Gold for the first time.

"Probably more likely Monday," Lakers coach JJ Redick had said earlier while talking about Doncic's debut. "No commitment made on anything, but probably trending more toward Monday. All is well. All is positive. Hopefully we get the word at some point in the next few days that he is going to play. We all want to see him in a Laker uniform."

Luka Doncic has endured an injury-plagued season, appearing in just 22 games so far. However, whenever he took the court for the Mavericks, he consistently showcased why he is regarded as a perennial All-Star.

Before being traded, Doncic delivered outstanding numbers, averaging 28.1 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field, including 35.4% from 3-point range. He also contributed 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game, further solidifying his status as one of the league’s elite playmakers.

How to watch Luka Doncic's Lakers debut?

The LA Lakers will host the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, Feb. 10. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can catch the action live on ESPN, SportsNet LA (local) and KJZZ (local), with pre-game coverage beginning an hour before tip-off. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

