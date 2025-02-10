Luka Doncic Trade: 2 reasons why Nico Harrison refused to give ex-Mavericks superstar $350,000,000 supermax deal revealed

Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison stunned the basketball world with his decision to trade Luka Doncic. The Mavericks’ front office had concerns about Doncic’s long-term durability and ultimately chose to part ways with the Slovenian superstar. In a blockbuster deal, Dallas sent Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Another major factor behind the trade was Doncic’s looming supermax extension. The five-time All-Star was eligible to sign a historic five-year, $350 million contract in the upcoming offseason. However, the Mavericks were hesitant to make such a long-term commitment mainly because of his on and off-court discipline.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Dallas doubted Luka Doncic’s ability to maintain peak conditioning, raising concerns about his health in the years ahead. Additionally, the organization questioned his growth as a leader, further influencing their decision to move on from their franchise star.

"It was largely Harrison, who has increasingly believed since the Mavericks’ one-sided loss to the Celtics in the NBA Finals, that Dončić: Would not improve his commitment to conditioning, his off-court dietary discipline," Stein wrote. Would not improve as a leader or culture-setter. Would not improve his well-chronicled comportment issues with referees.

"Would not be able to stay healthy as he got older. And thus could not, after the Mavericks and Doncic grappled with these issues since Harrison arrived in June 2021, be given the five-year supermax deal worth nearly $350 million that he was expecting in July."

Meanwhile, Doncic has yet to return to NBA action since suffering a left calf strain during last year’s Christmas Day game. The Slovenian star is expected to make his highly anticipated Lakers debut on Monday when the Purple and Gold face the Utah Jazz.

Luka Doncic would have signed the supermax deal

During his introductory press conference with the Lakers, Luka Doncic addressed speculation about his reluctance to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks. He made it clear that he was fully committed to Dallas and would have signed the deal if given the opportunity.

However, Doncic will not be eligible for a supermax contract with the Lakers. The most he can sign with his new team is a four-year, $229 million extension.

