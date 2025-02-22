Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest on Lakers guard's status for marquee showdown vs Nikola Jokic (Feb. 22)

The LA Lakers are set to face the Denver Nuggets in a box office regular season showdown on Saturday. Luka Doncic is expected to return to action for the Purple and Gold after sitting out the team’s previous game due to left calf injury management.

The Slovenian superstar is listed as "probable" on the Lakers' injury report and barring any late setbacks, he will take the floor against Nikola Jokic and company.

Doncic’s absence in the last game was precautionary as the Lakers were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Given that he recently recovered from a left calf injury that sidelined him for over a month, the team’s medical staff opted to ease him back into action rather than rushing him into consecutive games.

However, the five-time All-Star is now fully healthy. Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently confirmed that Doncic will no longer have any minutes restrictions for the remainder of the season.

"He’ll (Doncic) be fine. That extra five-six days of All-Star break was good for him," Redick said. "His minutes will be up tomorrow. And I don’t think that there’s going to be any sort of restrictions going forward."

Luka Doncic last played in the Lakers' 100-97 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. The former Dallas Mavericks star struggled offensively, finishing with just 14 points on 5 of 18 shooting from the field, including a disappointing 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

How to watch Luka Doncic in action during LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game?

Fans can catch the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets action live on ABC and ESPN+, while streaming options will be available via NBA League Pass and Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply).

The Lakers and Nuggets are set to clash on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

