Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Pelicans? Latest on Mavericks superstar's availability for Emirates NBA Cup game (Nov. 19)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Nov 19, 2024 12:22 GMT
Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Pelicans? (Image Source: Imagn)

Luka Doncic is listed as "questionable" for the Dallas Mavericks' NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday as he continues to manage a right knee contusion. The Slovenian superstar was sidelined for the Mavericks' thrilling 121-119 victory over the OKC Thunder on Sunday due to the same injury.

Despite dealing with the issue since the start of the season, the five-time All-Star has missed only one of Dallas' 14 games. In Doncic's absence, the Mavericks secured a hard-fought road win against the Thunder, thanks to P.J. Washington's stellar performance. The forward delivered his first career 25-15 game, finishing with 27 points and 17 rebounds.

Doncic has been putting up strong numbers this season, averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.5% from the field, including 32.1% from beyond the arc.

Before the matchup against the Thunder, head coach Jason Kidd expressed optimism about Doncic's recovery and indicated the possibility of him returning to the lineup for the game against the Pelicans.

"I think it pertains to his right knee contusion, so we'll see how he feels tomorrow, and hopefully, he can go on Tuesday," Kidd said.

Luka Doncic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Luka Doncic has faced the New Orleans Pelicans 20 times in his career and has consistently delivered impressive performances. The dynamic point guard averages 28.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game against the Pelicans while shooting 48.6% from the field, including 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Doncic played two games against New Orleans, averaging 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Pelicans game will be telecast live on KFAA/WFAA (local) and GCSEN / WVUE (local), while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

