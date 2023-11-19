Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Dallas Mavericks' All-Star's status for back-to-back game (Nov. 19) 

On Sunday, Nov. 19, the Dallas Mavericks (9-4) will face the Sacramento Kings (7-4) in a Western Conference battle. At the time of writing, Luka Doncic is expected to play. Doncic and the Mavericks will be on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 132-125 on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Nevertheless, both the Mavericks and Kings rosters have started the season well. The Mavericks appear to have resolved the defensive issues that blighted them last season. The Kings are building on the success of their high-paced offense. Yet, Sacramento's defense will be put to the test when trying to contain Doncic.

The superstar guard is currently averaging 31 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 42% from 3-point range. His elite production has ensured he will be in the early running for this season's MVP award.

Doncic's production has been even more impressive considering he's sharing the court with Kyrie Irving. There were questions surrounding how the star duo could co-exist on the court together, yet, the early signs are encouraging and there appears to be a budding chemistry between the pair. That should concern other contending teams.

Irving and Doncic are both elite scorers and playmakers. They can take control of a game in an instant. Having them work in tandem is what has provided the Mavericks with such a strong platform for the season.

The Dallas Mavericks' defense isn't as good as it looks

There has been a lot of talk surrounding an improved defense for the Dallas Mavericks. The eye test tells you that there's more versatility on that side of the court, courtesy of Grant Williams and Dereck Lively III joining the squad this summer.

However, a closer look at the stats paints a different story. The Mavericks are currently 25th in the NBA for defensive rating, yet they're second in the NBA on offense. That much of a swing from one side of the court to the other isn't conducive to high-level success. When the game reaches the half-court, the Mavericks will get exposed consistently.

Dallas needs to string together some good defensive performances and climb the league rankings if they want to be taken seriously as a potential contender. Otherwise, they will be the Western Conference's version of the Atlanta Hawks: elite on offense and porous on defense. There needs to be a balance if Jason Kidd's team wants to be taken seriously as a potential postseason threat.