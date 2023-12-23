Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 23)

Luka Doncic was out for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets due to a quadriceps injury, missing just his second game of the season. Doncic is listed as out for the San Antonio Spurs game on Saturday due to a left quad strain.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

The details surrounding the injury are not fully disclosed except that he's sidelined due to a left quad strain.

The Slovenian's absence will be felt on the court, given his outstanding contributions, having averaged 32.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game in 26 outings this season.

There are question marks about the time frame for Doncic's return and the potential impact on the Mavericks' performance.

Luka Doncic stats vs the San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic has impressive numbers against the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 29.6 points, 9.2 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 17 games. In his last outing against them on Oct. 26, he registered 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Luka Doncic's MVP-like performance in the 2023-24 NBA season

Luka Doncic is having an outstanding season, playing like an MVP candidate. He's averaging a career-high 32.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

He has also recorded several triple-doubles, including a 40-point effort against the Trail Blazers. He's ranked second in the league in scoring, fourth in assists and 23rd in rebounds. Doncic's international experience has helped him become a dominant force in the NBA.