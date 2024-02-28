Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on Dallas Mavericks superstar's status (February 28)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has not been upgraded on the team's injury report, so he could be available against the Toronto Raptors for Dallas' second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.

While there's no official word yet, Doncic could play against the Raptors in the rematch following the 127-116 loss on Nov. 9 as the Mavs look to return to winning ways after losing two straight on the road.

The five-time All-Star put the team on his back on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, racking 45 points, nine rebounds, 14 assists and three steals on 17-of-29 shooting, including 6-of-11 from the 3-point line. However, Max Strus' 3-point buzzer beater condemned Dallas to a 121-119 loss,.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic returned to play immediately after missing a game with an ankle sprain, only to suffer a broken nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5.

Initially, the Mavericks reported it as a bruised nose but later confirmed that it was fractured. Remarkably, the injury has not caused him to miss any additional games.

Luka Doncic experienced another facial injury against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 12, when he received an elbow to the face. He was quickly taken to the locker room for examination.

Reports indicated that the hit caused a cut to his shin but fortunately did not aggravate his pre-existing broken nose.

Despite the series of facial injuries, he has continued to play without missing games and has opted not to wear a protective mask because of breathing issues.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Toronto Raptors

The 25-year-old guard has played the Raptors 10 times, going 5-5. He has averaged 27.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 48.4% shooting, including 31.0% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts.

In their last matchup, the Slovenian star notched up 31 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block on 42.3% shooting, including 2-of-10 from the 3-point line.

Doncic's availability is crucial for the Mavericks, particularly after losing two games on their East Coast trip. They lead the Warriors by 2.5 games, with the Warriors having the sixth easiest remaining schedule, giving them a chance to close the gap.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors?

The rematch between the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors will be aired locally on SN TV and Bally Sports SW-DAL for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The game will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA with a week's worth of free-trial.