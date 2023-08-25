Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Venezuela? - August 26, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023

This weekend, Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team kick off their FIBA World Cup schedule. Their opening matchup is on Saturday against Venezuela.

During one of their tuneup games, Luka Doncic suffered a minor injury. Despite an initial scare, the Dallas Mavericks All-Star will be in the lineup against Venezuela. Not long after exiting against Greece, it came out that the team took him out strictly out of percaution.

Since this game, Doncic has been back on the court for Slovenia. If that play impacted him at all, he's had a funny way of showing it. The star guard has been back to his usual production, and put together an impressive highlight reel. One behind-the-back pass he made left fans speechless.

Heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Slovenia finds themselves as one of the top squads. The latest power rankings have them at No. 8, one spot ahead of the Serbian national team.

Luka Doncic continues strong play following injury scare

At this point, it's safe to assume that Luka Doncic didn't suffer a serious injury in the matchup vs. Greece. He quickly made his return, and his performance has not slowed down at all.

In their final matchup before the World Cup begins, Slovenia took on Japan. They ended up winning in dominant fashion by a final score of 103-68. The NBA superstar led the charge for his team, ending with a stat line of 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

This victory was a much needed reset for Slovenia after suffering back-to-back losses to Spain and USA. After the win, Slovenian representitive Jake Blazic stated the positive momentum will be good for them as they get ready for the World Cup to get underway.

"Against Japan, we managed a nice general before the start of the championship," Slovenian representative Jake Blazic said. "A high victory is good for our self-confidence and competitive feelings, and we enter the last days of preparation with positive energy. We will put them to good use."

"We must continue to focus mainly on ourselves, and we will start preparing more and more for the Venezuelan national team and getting to know their game system.”

For those that want to see Doncic and Slovenia in World Cup action, they are slated to face off against Venezuela on August 26 at 7:30 am Eastern Time.

