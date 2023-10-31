'Is the man re***ded?': Chris Broussard using R-word for James Harden on national TV leaves NBA fans in splits

Fox Sports sports analyst Chris Broussard had an unintentional slip during an episode of the sports show "First Things First" in a passionate take on the recent James Harden trade.

Broussard asked if Harden was "retarded" to think he would be the LA Clippers' No. 1 option. While Broussard later apologized for using the R-word, the slip-up left NBA fans in splits.

"Is the man retarded?" Broussard said. "Let me apologize for using that word. My first cousin, he died a few months ago, and he was developmentally disabled, so I didn't mean to use that word. I apologize to the audience at home."

This is not the first time Broussard has slipped on national TV. In May 2023, the sports analyst used the N-word while discussing Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks’ playoff chances with his sports colleague Nick Wright. It remains to be seen what the repercussions of Broussard's use of the ableist slur would be.

Here are some hilarious reactions from fans following Chris Broussard's faux pas.

James Harden's saga with the Sixers is finally over

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded star guard James Harden to the LA Clippers, ending an ugly saga that started unfolding when the 34-year-old called general manager Daryl Morey a “liar.”

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said during an event. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade details: Philadelphia is receiving Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, multiple draft picks and a pick swap, while the Clippers receive Harden, Filip Petrusev and PJ Tucker.

The draft picks were later reported to be a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap being sent by the Clippers. The 76ers would also receive an additional first-round pick from a third team.

The third team turned out to be Harden’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who contributed a protected 2026 first-round pick and received a 2027 first-round pick swap from the Clippers.

James Harden is “ecstatic” at the deal, according to ESPN. The Philadelphia 76ers will aim to acquire a suitable guard with the picks they received to pair with reigning MVP Joel Embiid and potential upcoming star Tyrese Maxey.