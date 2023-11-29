Is Mark Cuban running for President? Dallas Mavericks owner's future explored amid sale of stake

With the recent sale of the majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks and calling it quits on entrepreneurship TV show 'Shark Tank,' many question the motives of Mark Cuban.

The outspoken billionaire is one person you wouldn't see retiring soon, but there are rumors circulating that he may file for presidency in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since 2020, Cuban has been confirming that he has been engaged in talking to No Labels, a bipartisan group. There are rumors that Cuban might be the party's prime candidate for the top position in the US government.

To debunk the rumors, Cuban sent an email to NBC News on his decision to run for president of the United States.

“No. My family would disown me,” Cuban said to NBC News in July.

However, the recent news that Cuban sold his majority share of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelin family and left Shark Tank sparked talks of him running for president again. Being a personality that has been synonymous with the Mavs and Shark Tank, many wonder if the billionaire has changed his mind with his recent actions.

For now, Cuban has not declared to run for political office. The filing of candidacy to run as President of the United States opened on October 16.

Mark Cuban will only run for US President under one specific reason

Mavs owner Mark Cuban may have declined to run as President of the United States of America, but there's still a scenario that would change his mind to embark on a career in politics.

On the podcast of Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Cuban bared that the only condition would be if he thinks that the 'right person' for the job is him.

“Based on everything I know now, no. But I mean like you said, if things go south, it depends on how they go south and how far south and whether or not I thought I would be the right person," said Cuban.

"I wouldn’t do it just to do it. I would only do it if I thought I was the right person. We’ve got time, so there’s a whole lot of other qualified people out there too.”

Expand Tweet

Mark Cuban considered running for president for the last two US Presidential Elections in 2016 and 2020. He admits that his family didn't want him to run, but he declared support for Hilary Clinton and President Joe Biden.

While there's no commitment to run for a political office imminently, Mark Cuban remains open to the idea if circumstances align.