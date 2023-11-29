Will Mark Cuban still run Dallas Mavericks after selling $3.5 billion stake? What we know so far about unique deal

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is selling a majority stake, worth $3.5 billion, in the basketball team to the Adelson family, as multiple sources reported. He, however, is expected to remain running the team as its head of basketball operations under a unique setup involved in the deal.

NBA reporters Marc Stein and Shams Charania reported on the development that will see billionaire Miriam Adelson, the largest shareholder at casino chain Las Vegas Sands, get hold of the large stake in the Mavericks.

To help facilitate the deal, the Las Vegas Sands announced that Adelson is selling $2 billion of her shares to buy “an unnamed sports franchise.”

In its latest valuation of the team, Forbes valued the Mavericks at $4.5 billion, making it the seventh-most valuable franchise in the league.

Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks in 2000 for around $285 million. Since taking over control, he helped Dallas become a steady contender in the NBA, anchored on German superstar and Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki. The team went on to win its first-ever league title in 2011.

Now leading the charge for the squad is four-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic. The Mavericks are currently 10-6 in the ongoing NBA season, fifth in the Western Conference.

Adelson, for her part, is the fifth-richest woman in the world, as per Forbes. She accumulated her fortune after inheriting about 56% of Las Vegas Sands when her husband, the company’s founder, died in 2021.

Mark Cuban confident Mavericks will do better after retooling in the offseason

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is confident that the team will perform better in the ongoing NBA season following its retooling to help resident superstar Luka Doncic.

After a tough season last time around that saw them miss the playoff bus, the Mavericks decided to shore up their roster to put themselves in a better position to compete.

Speaking on the FreeDawkins YouTube channel, Mark Cuban said of their offseason moves (at 5:02 mark) :

“No one’s happy when you don’t make the playoffs. We struggled last year with certain guys not knowing their role and playing their role whereas the year before when we went to the conference finals, everybody knew their role."

“Guys will know their role. They know they’re there to complement Luka [Doncic], including Kyrie [Irving]. We’ve built around Luka for that reason."

In their current campaign, the Mavericks have been on a firmer footing so far, holding a 10-6 record.

Doncic is still leading the charge but with more ample support from guys like Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr . and Dereck Lively Jr.