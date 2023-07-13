Jayson Tatum showed everyone that despite Grant Williams moving on to a different team, they still maintain a strong bond. Recently, the Dallas Mavericks posted a new image welcoming Williams to the team on Instagram, which caught the attention of the Boston Celtics star.
The photo posted had Williams with a slightly better physique. Compared to how the 6-foot-6 forward is built, his former teammate quickly noticed the difference.
Tatum wasted no time in dropping a comment about Williams' physique. The four-time All-Star quickly left a comment, making fun of his former teammate.
"Lol mf you ain’t this strong @grantwill2," Tatum commented.
After four seasons with the Celtics, Williams moved on to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. The two-way player was acquired by the Mavs through a sign-and-trade. It was a three-team trade that included the Mavs, Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
The Mavs ended up with Williams, the Celtics received multiple second-round picks and the Spurs got Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030 in return.
The power forward averaged 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists throughout his four seasons with the Celtics.
You might also be interested in reading this: Marcus Smart reminisces his relationship with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: “When my mom passed away, they were there”
Jayson Tatum bids farewell to Grant Williams on Instagram
It's not all fun and jokes for Jayson Tatum and Williams as they bid farewell to each other. After four years of playing alongside each other, the two have formed a close bond, which has helped them build great chemistry.
After the news of the sign-and-trade became official, Tatum sent a message to his friend on Instagram:
"My brotha for life! Genuine to the core. Sick about it but happy as hell for you and your family! Much deserved love ya Brodie! Till we link up again."
According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the two are extremely close. Their bond off the court translated well in games and has been a huge part of what the team has achieved over the past years.
"Tatum keeps a pretty tight circle, and Williams was probably his closest friend on the team," Himmelsbach wrote. "But one league source said Wednesday that Tatum understood the decision and is primarily focused on the construction of a championship-level roster around him."
Still, the job isn't over for Tatum as he and Jaylen Brown are tasked to lead the new-look Celtics. With the old players out of the mix, the duo will have to step up big time next season.
Also read: Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown-Kristaps Porzingis trio will be “tough to defend”
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault