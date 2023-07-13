Jayson Tatum showed everyone that despite Grant Williams moving on to a different team, they still maintain a strong bond. Recently, the Dallas Mavericks posted a new image welcoming Williams to the team on Instagram, which caught the attention of the Boston Celtics star.

The photo posted had Williams with a slightly better physique. Compared to how the 6-foot-6 forward is built, his former teammate quickly noticed the difference.

Tatum wasted no time in dropping a comment about Williams' physique. The four-time All-Star quickly left a comment, making fun of his former teammate.

"Lol mf you ain’t this strong @grantwill2," Tatum commented.

The Celtics star left a hilarious comment about Williams

After four seasons with the Celtics, Williams moved on to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. The two-way player was acquired by the Mavs through a sign-and-trade. It was a three-team trade that included the Mavs, Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavs ended up with Williams, the Celtics received multiple second-round picks and the Spurs got Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030 in return.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:- Mavs: Grant Williams- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks https://t.co/7Bi6Dykydf The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

The power forward averaged 6.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists throughout his four seasons with the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum bids farewell to Grant Williams on Instagram

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Game 7

It's not all fun and jokes for Jayson Tatum and Williams as they bid farewell to each other. After four years of playing alongside each other, the two have formed a close bond, which has helped them build great chemistry.

After the news of the sign-and-trade became official, Tatum sent a message to his friend on Instagram:

"My brotha for life! Genuine to the core. Sick about it but happy as hell for you and your family! Much deserved love ya Brodie! Till we link up again."

Rob Greene @RobGreeneNBA Jayson Tatum to Grant Williams on IG.



He’ll miss him as well. Jayson Tatum to Grant Williams on IG.He’ll miss him as well. https://t.co/H1i4S84qTD

According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the two are extremely close. Their bond off the court translated well in games and has been a huge part of what the team has achieved over the past years.

"Tatum keeps a pretty tight circle, and Williams was probably his closest friend on the team," Himmelsbach wrote. "But one league source said Wednesday that Tatum understood the decision and is primarily focused on the construction of a championship-level roster around him."

Boston Globe Sports @BGlobeSports Source: Celtics trade Grant Williams for draft picks as part of three-team deal trib.al/GMKvoad Source: Celtics trade Grant Williams for draft picks as part of three-team deal trib.al/GMKvoad

Still, the job isn't over for Tatum as he and Jaylen Brown are tasked to lead the new-look Celtics. With the old players out of the mix, the duo will have to step up big time next season.

