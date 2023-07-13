Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban told the media after their season was over that re-signing Kyrie Irving was their top priority. Despite questions about how the fit between Irving and Luka Doncic will work, Cuban went out and did as he promised.

Dallas will try to make another deep postseason run behind their superstar point guards after failing to make the playoffs. Here’s what he had to say on SiriusXM Radio:

(3:15 mark)

“It worked with KD [Durant], who’s best with the ball in his hands. Harden’s best with the ball in his hands. I think Kyrie [Irving] has matured to the point where he knows it’s Luka’s [Doncic] team. Luka knows it’s Luka’s team. Kyrie knows it’s Luka’s team.

“That’s what’s important and he’s willing to play more of a shooting guard role. And then when Luka’s out, we have a point guard who can score and create for other guys. Both are guys who make their teammates better and we didn’t have that before.”

Kyrie Irving played beautiful music together with Kevin Durant and James Harden during their limited time with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving’s ability to play off the ball made it possible for “The Beard” to orchestrate plays.

Despite playing beside two ball-dominant players, Irving thrived in Brooklyn with the former MVPs.

Mark Cuban is convinced “Uncle Drew” could make the necessary adjustments to make his tandem with Luka Doncic work.

The billionaire also wouldn’t blame his new 1-2 punch on why the Dallas Mavericks spiraled out of playoff contention after acquiring Irving. Cuban blamed it on how the roster’s lack of understanding regarding their roles led to their struggles.

Hoop Muse @HoopMuse Luka & Kyrie Stats Together (5-11 Record)



Luka Doncic:

— 30.6 PPG

— 8.6 RPG

— 7.1 APG

— 3.1 3PM

— 48/33/80%



Kyrie Irving:

— 26.5 PPG

— 5.2 RPG

— 6.2 APG

— 2.8 3PM

— 52/39/93%



The Dallas Mavericks had a 5-11 record when Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic played well last season. It was only a small sample size of what they can do but Cuban is confident he made the right decision.

Mark Cuban is excited about the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason moves

The Dallas Mavericks were a middling defensive team before Kyrie Irving’s arrival. When Dallas gave up Dorian Finney-Smith as part of a package for Irving, the Mavericks’ defense crumbled.

The writing was on the wall after the Mavericks crawled to the finish line. They need size, length and players who can play defense.

Here’s what he had to say about the Mavs’ offseason transactions:

“We got a lot younger, a lot more athletic. We’ll have a whole preseason with Kyrie [Irving] and Luka [Doncic] together. We’ve surrounded him with guys who can defend.

"Seth [Curry] can shoot. We’ve brought Timmy [Hardaway] back. Richaun Holmes is probably going to be the most underrated pickup of the summer. … We’re really excited.”

Joel Moran @joelvmoran Dallas Mavericks had an A+ offseason:



- Grant Williams

- Seth Curry

- Richaun Holmes

- Dereck Lively

Holmes, Grant Williams and rookie Dereck Lively II are expected to help shore up the Dallas Mavericks’ defense next season.

Mark Cuban can’t contain his excitement talking about what his team could do once the season starts. It’ll be interesting to see how the retooling around Luka Doncic will work.

