Is Mark Williams playing against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Lakers new center's franchise debut (Feb. 8)

Mark Williams’ status for the LA Lakers’ home matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday remains uncertain. The newly acquired center is listed as "questionable" on the team’s injury report as the trade is yet to be officially announced.

The Lakers recently traded for Williams to fill the void at center after parting ways with Anthony Davis in the Luka Doncic deal. In exchange, the team sent rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a future unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets.

As for Williams, the 7-foot-2 center has been a strong presence in the paint this season. While playing for the Hornets, he averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 58.6% from the field.

Lakers superstar LeBron James was ecstatic about the team’s acquisition of Mark Williams ahead of the trade deadline. He praised the former Hornets center’s skill set, emphasizing how his presence will strengthen the team and elevate their performance.

"Obviously, young, athletic big, you know, he's gonna give us another lob threat, along with Jaxson (Hayes). Looking forward to getting him here," James said after the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

"I think I was surprised that we were able to get him, to be completely honest. Just seeing his length. And seeing how young he is, he's 23 years old."

Meanwhile, the Lakers currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-19 record. JJ Redick’s squad has been in excellent form, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers?

The LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Pacers game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

