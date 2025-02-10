Is Mark Williams playing tonight against Nets? Latest on Hornets center's availability after failed Lakers trade (Feb. 10)

The Charlotte Hornets are set to face their conference rivals Brooklyn Nets in a regular season matchup on Monday. However, Mark Williams’ availability remains uncertain after recently returning to the team following the collapse of his trade to the Lakers.

The 7-foot-2 center is not listed on the Hornets’ injury report, but he did not play in Sunday’s 112-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons. It remains unclear whether Williams has rejoined the team after undergoing a medical evaluation with the Lakers. Further updates on his status are expected before tip-off.

Meanwhile, the Hornets officially welcomed Mark Williams back with a statement, expressing confidence in his potential to contribute and make an impact with the team.

"We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization," Hornets said in a release. "After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him. We have always held great respect for Mark's talent, work ethic, and character.

"We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court."

The Hornets had initially agreed to trade Mark Williams to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap. However, after Williams' medical evaluation with the Lakers revealed "multiple issues," the franchise ultimately rescinded the trade.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets game will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Hornets vs. Nets game will be telecast live on YES (local) and FDSSE (local). The game will also be live streamed on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

