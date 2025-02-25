Is Max Christie playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Mavericks guard's status for game vs former team (Feb. 25)

Max Christie will play for the Dallas Mavericks in their game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The young guard is not listed on the Mavericks' injury report and will face off against his former team in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

Christie was part of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, with Christie and Anthony Davis joining the Mavericks earlier this month. The 6-foot-5 guard has quickly become a fan favorite in Dallas, thanks to a series of impressive performances.

Since his move to Dallas, Christie has played in eight games for the Mavericks. In his first seven appearances, the former Laker scored at least 15 points in each game. His only exception came in the Mavericks' recent matchup against the Golden State Warriors, where he scored just two points.

Overall, Christie is averaging 15.3 points per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, including 43.6% from 3-point range. Additionally, he is contributing 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

JJ Redick praises Max Christie ahead of Mavericks vs. Lakers game

It's fair to say that Lakers coach JJ Redick recognized Max Christie's potential during their limited time together. Redick promoted Christie to the starting lineup and the former Michigan State star excelled with the added responsibility.

Ahead of Christie's return to the Crypto.com Arena, Redick shared that he remains deeply invested in the young guard's progress and is excited to see him thrive in Dallas.

"Max (Christie), since the day I took the job, was someone that I was very high on," Redick said. "… I feel very invested for the rest of my life in his career. He is someone, who throughout our time together, was given more opportunity and became someone who starred in his role."

Christie appeared in 46 games for the Lakers this season before being traded to the Mavericks. During his time with the Purple and Gold, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

