"Someone I was very high on": JJ Redick makes his feelings crystal clear on $32,000,000 rising star ahead of Lakers vs. Mavericks

JJ Redick told reporters in early February that he had mixed feelings about the Anthony Davis trade. He was sad to lose AD, Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino but also excited for the future. Redick could not contain his enthusiasm to coach prime Luka Doncic, an opportunity the coach called “once in a lifetime.”

The LA Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, the first meeting since the stunning trade that continues reverberating in the NBA. During the Lakers’ practice on Monday, Redick had this to say when asked about Christie:

“Max [Christie], since the day I took the job, was someone that I was very high on. … I feel very invested for the rest of my life in his career. He is someone, who throughout our time together, was given more opportunity and became someone who starred in his role. He has a lot of freedom in Dallas that, frankly, he didn’t have here. ... Really happy to see him succeed.”

In JJ Redick’s first season with the Lakers, he started Max Christie in 25 of 46 games. Christie, who signed a four-year, $32 million deal last year, lined up for tip-off 10 times in two seasons before Redick. The new coach gave the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA draft more minutes as a starter than the veteran D’Angelo Russell.

From coaching Christie, Redick will be devising ways to limit the impact of his former player against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Max Christie credits JJ Redick and Jason Kidd for the growth in his game

Max Christie has turned even more heads since arriving in Dallas. With Anthony Davis out with a groin injury, he has earned a fair share of the spotlight for his performances.

The former Michigan State star had this to say when asked about his improved play:

“Having a coach that will trust you like that is super important. I think JJ Redick idid that with me even in LA and coach Kidd here. Two coaches that believe in me has helped me kinda take a leap in my game this season.”

JJ Redick was right when he said that Christie had more “freedom” in Dallas than in LA. The three-year guard is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game with the Mavericks. Under the shadows of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, he put up 8.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG and 1.4 APG for the Lakers.

Redick will see on Wednesday just how much growth and confidence Christie has following the trade.

