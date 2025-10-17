  • home icon
  • Is Michael Jordan Cincinnati Bengals fan? Ex-NFL wide receiver stuns by uncovering NBA legend’s actual favorite team

Is Michael Jordan Cincinnati Bengals fan? Ex-NFL wide receiver stuns by uncovering NBA legend's actual favorite team

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 17, 2025 01:12 GMT
Throughout his life, Michael Jordan has been associated with two sports: basketball and baseball. If a former NFL wide receiver is to be believed, Jordan also has a thing for football, as he apparently supports one particular team.

On Thursday, one netizen tweeted about sportscaster Kay Adams claiming that Michael Jordan's favorite NFL team is the Cincinnati Bengals. Adams reposted this tweet and even cited the source for the claim.

"per @CollinsworthPFF," Adams tweeted.
In this tweet, Adams is referring to Cris Collinsworth, a former star for the Florida Gators who played eight seasons for the Bengals in the 80s. During his NFL career, Collinsworth was a three-time Pro Bowl and three-time Second-team All-Pro selection.

Though Collinsworth had a solid run in the NFL, he has spent decades as a TV and radio personality. His most prominent role has been with NBC, presenting "Sunday Night Football" since 2009. Last year, The Athletic reported that Collinsworth signed a contract extension to stay with NBC through the 2029-30 NFL season.

If Collinsworth is to be believed, this affiliation with NBC allowed him to get the rare insight into Jordan's affinity for the Bengals during his younger days. In a recent appearance on Adams' "Up and Adams" show, Collinsworth recalled meeting Jordan on the NBC premises. Reportedly, Jordan had made a comment to one of Collinsworth's colleagues regarding the former NFL athlete's 80s run.

"You know, I grew up a Bengals fan back in that era. And we used to watch them all the time," Jordan allegedly said.
For what it's worth, Jordan would have been a freshman in UNC at the time that Collinsworth was getting started with the Bengals. Whether or not Collinsworth's anecdote is true, he might be having more time to interact with the six-time NBA champion as MJ will be appearing as a guest analyst for NBC's coverage of the NBA this season.

"A deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan": Cris Collinsworth offers tease of NBA icon's role with NBC

In the same "Up and Adams" appearance, Adams asked Collinsworth to give a "scoop" on Jordan's contributions to the NBC coverage. After some hesitation, Collinsworth peeled back the curtain a bit on MJ's NBC role.

"It will be a deep dive into the brain of Michael Jordan," Collinsworth told Adams. "The things you would really like to know from Michael Jordan."

Interestingly, Collinsworth expressed his fear that he would get in trouble for his Jordan revelation. It remains to be seen if Collinsworth was vague enough or too trigger-happy with his information.

