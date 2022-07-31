Is Michael Jordan competing at the 2022 White Marlin Open, the world's largest billfishing tournament?

The 2022 White Marlin Open might have a high-profile participant this year. It is rumored that six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan, will be participating in the event.

The event, which will celebrating its 49th year, is set to begin on August 8. It will conclude four days later in Ocean City, Maryland. It is the world's largest billfishing tournament. The competition has no age restrictions and is open to all anglers.

Michael Jordan is an avid fan of fishing tournaments and is no stranger to these events. The six-time Finals MVP has visited many tournaments acoss the country throughout the course of the year. Most recently, he participated in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in his home state of North Carolina in June. At the event, he reeled in a 24-pound dolphin fish.

Jordan, over the years, has spoken about how much he loves fishing and how it gives his competitive nature an outlet. In one interview, Jordan spoke about how fishing helps calm his nerves and teach him patience.

"I would have never thought I would get on a boat and go fishing, but the competition of patience and trying to catch a fish, trying to be patient. It’s not gonna happen. You can’t make it happen. You just got to be ready when it does happen. That’s the therapy that I need to help soothe some of this competitive juices that I have," Jordan said.

Is Michael Jordan competing at the 2022 White Marlin Open?

MJ at last year's White Marlin Open

From the looks of things, Michael Jordan is gearing up to take part in the 2022 White Marlin Open. His private jet was spotted at the Salisbury Regional Airport on Friday afternoon. The jet features a unique registration -- N236MJ. The N23 refers to his jersey number. The six is for the number of NBA championships he won. And of course, the M and J are his initals.

This is not the first time Michael Jordan has particpated in the event. In fact, this will be his fourth year running if he does, indeed, partake. Jordan's boat "Catch 23" was also seen and has been registered to compete at this year's White Marlin Open.

While the White Marlin Open attracts some very skilled billfishermen, the format also helps level the playing field. Amateur anglers have won millions while fishing the tournament. Some fo the former top winners have won $2.58 million dollars for their catches.

During the 2020 edition of the tournament, the Open garnered more than 400 boats and over 3,000 contestants, despite it being peak Covid-19 times.

Jordan, earlier this year, participated in Jimmy Johnson's Quest for the Ring fishing tournament in Atlantic City. Danny Young, a member of Catch 23, claimed the third heaviest wahoo across the leaderboards which was 16.5 pounds.

