Is Michael Porter Jr. injured? Latest on Nuggets star as he is spotted in a walking boot

Michael Porter Jr. has sprained his ankle. The NBA champion was seen leaving a Denver Nuggets practice in a walking boot on Oct. 4. While the injury is likely to be painful, it should have no limitations on Porter Jr. being available for the start of the 2023-24 regular season. However, it may affect his availability for the upcoming preseason games, depending on the severity of the sprain.

Porter Jr., 25, is entering his sixth NBA season. The impressive forward missed his entire rookie year due to a back injury. He also struggled for fitness during the 2021-22 season, playing just nine regular-season games. As such, Nuggets fans will likely be concerned over the latest injury setback.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Michael Porter Jr. had a walking boot on his left foot as he left the gym today," DNVR Sport's Harrison Wind posted on X. "He sprained his ankle during practice and it swelled up, I’m told. Nothing too concerning."

When healthy, Porter Jr. is an important part of the Nuggets rotation. A versatile scorer and impressive switch defender, Porter Jr. played a vital role in his team's quest to lift a championship last season. Nevertheless, Denver will likely take a cautious approach to Porter Jr.'s ankle injury as it looks to ensure his availability throughout the season.

Michael Porter Jr. once thought Mason Plumlee was better than Nikola Jokic

During his rookie season, Michael Porter Jr. was soaking in his new environment and watching his new teammates train. During a recent discussion with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Porter Jr. recalled how his first impression of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic left a lot to be desired.

In fact, Porter Jr. was questioning what all the hype was about. The rookie forward even believed that veteran center Mason Plumlee was the better player. However, he quickly changed his mind.

"I've told this story before, but when I first got drafted to Denver and I saw him in training camp, I thought Mason Plumlee was better than him," Porter Jr. said. "You know what I mean? They were going back and forth. They were matching up.

"I was like, 'Wait, why does Joker start over Mason?' Because Joker was kind of coasting a little bit. I'm like, 'This dude is fat.' But then they just told me, like, 'No, wait till you see him playing the games.' He could score 50 every game if he wanted to."

This past season, Jokic led his Denver Nuggets team to the first championship in franchise history and is widely seen as the best player in the world. As such, Porter Jr. will likely refrain from making quick judgments on players in the future and wait until he sees them in action.