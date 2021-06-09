Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

The Phoenix Suns took Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Michael Porter Jr. has been one of the most talked-about players in the Nuggets locker room ever since Jamal Murray went down with an injury. Porter Jr. requested more touch-and-shot attempts last year and it has undoubtedly paid off.

Game 1 was a constant back-and-forth battle until the Suns pulled away in the final quarter for a 17-point victory. Now the Denver Nuggets have another opportunity to steal a game on the road. Jamal Murray's injury has cost the Nuggets drastically. He was the X-factor in the Nuggets' playoff run last year, dropping multiple 40 and 50-point games in historic fashion. But in his absence, Michael Porter Jr. needs to step up to the big stage to help the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Will Michael Porter Jr. lace-up tonight against the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 of the West Semis?

Michael Porter Jr. against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs

Michael Porter Jr. played 31 minutes in Game 1, shot 6-13 from the field, 3-8 from the three-point line and ended with 15 points. He also had seven rebounds and two assists. However, his back was giving him issues and many reports suggested he might sit out for the next game as he was listed as questionable. He sat with a wrap on his back which concerned coach Michael Malone. The coach said,

"I didn't think in the second half Michael was moving the way I'm used to seeing him move"

The Nuggets' lineup is hampered as it is and losing Porter Jr. for a playoff game might hurt them in a major way. However, coach Malone assured fans and the media that his young star isn't going to be sitting on the sidelines. He said,

"He'll get some treatment tonight, all day tomorrow and I fully expect Michael to be ready to go come Wednesday."

Less than a day later, coach Malone said Michael Porter Jr. should be "good to go" for Game 2 despite lower back tightness.

"He got treatment all day today. Had a good conversation with him. Barring anything unforeseen, I believe Michael should be good to go for Game 2."



It appears Michael Porter Jr. is set to play Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semi-finals of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The coach said there is a slight chance that Will Barton might show up as well.

